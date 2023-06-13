It's a lazy kind of morning, which could be an issue if we're hoping to get anything accomplished before lunchtime. It's one of those days where it may be better to go with the flow rather than trying to fight it. Not everyone is going to be on the same page, and that's OK. That said, though, we may need to watch out for ego trips and angry vibes. Being demanding or inflexible in handling any matters that arise could cause more problems than necessary. The advice for the day: Chill out.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may insist on doing things your way, but there may be another option or approach that you can take. Keep an open mind.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Before you jump in to help or save the day, ask yourself if your energy could best be used elsewhere. Maybe just focusing on yourself for now is the answer.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be feeling anxious or stressed. Perhaps writing or talking about what you're feeling can alleviate the tension. Be mindful of misdirecting your emotions.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may not be in the most social mood with folks today. If you can lay low for a while, do it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Being a part of a team or sharing the spotlight with others is just as important as being the star of the show. There's strength in numbers.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It may be necessary to handle something you've been avoiding. Taking care of the issue now can save you a headache down the line.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If things seem to be off between you and a friend, talk about it. You might find that the issue isn't as bad as it seems.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You need to protect your energy and time today. Exercise boundaries as needed.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Got too much on your plate? Consider asking for help or renegotiating a commitment or deadline.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might be feeling very passionate about something right now. Try not to make decisions based off how you're currently feeling. Take some time to cool off.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You could find folks extra annoying or demanding today. Don't let anyone steal your joy -- or your confidence, for that matter.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Do what you can to stay calm and focused. Don't sweat the small stuff. If something's not working out or coming together, try again later.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're solid, dependable and loyal. You never do anything halfheartedly. You approach life with verve, passion and courage. You jump all in. This is why you're often successful in reaching your goals -- you go for the gold. In love and relationships, you're warmhearted, affectionate and generous. You're protective of family and friends and never think twice about coming to their aid. You're fun-loving. You want to experience all the beauty, joy and pleasure that the world has to offer, and you often try. This year encourages you to get back in touch with your creativity just for the fun of it.