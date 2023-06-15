The downcast vibes from yesterday continue on through the late morning, which might make it difficult to get the day started. Since frustration could also be high at this time, we should take extra care with ourselves and our interactions with others. The good news is that this somber mood doesn't last for long. By the late afternoon, the energy should be more upbeat, helping us to get the weekend started off right. The evening bodes well for get-togethers, nightlife and romantic rendezvous.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Try not to dwell too much on the past. Stay in the here and now. What's something enjoyable that you can do in this moment?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You could be feeling left out; though, it could be insecurity that's causing the distress. Your loved ones will remind you how appreciated you are.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A parent, employer or person of authority could be extra demanding. Don't let it zap your confidence. Reflect on the things you love about yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It could be easy to pine away for something you don't have (yet). Shift your attention and energy by practicing gratitude for what you do have.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Does it feel like you and a friend are on two separate pages? Talk it out or spend some time with them. You'll feel a lot better.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can't always fix or solve other people's problems, and that's OK. Sometimes it makes more sense to take a step back rather than jumping in.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You could use some free time. Try to keep your schedule light today or, at least, manageable. Plan to do something fun with friends later.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't shrink yourself or be too self-critical. Be proud of the person you are.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may not be comfortable telling someone how you feel, but it may be necessary to speak up and tell the truth.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If your way of doing things isn't working out right now, it's not the end of the world. Remember that perfection is an illusion.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There's no shame in asking for help. You may be pleasantly surprised by the amount of people who show up for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're feeling glum, don't feel like you have to soldier through it. Make self-care a priority.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a person of substance. You care deeply about your friends and family. Whether it's handling your responsibilities or maintaining your relationships, you do things with care. You don't run at the first sign of trouble; you see the problem through. You're clever and funny, and you possess a pleasant personality. While you can be firm in your approach, you're also someone who's easy to get along with. You're also multifaceted and creative. There's just about nothing that you can't do. This year helps you work on improving your relationship with yourself. Be your own biggest fan.