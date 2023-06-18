Whatever challenges that many of us may be facing recently, today lends us a burst of hope, strength and determination to assist us with overcoming them. We may find that roads that were once blocked are now open and available. It may be much easier to get the resources or support that we need. The positive vibes in the air might inspire us to reach out and help others. If life feels boring or colorless, the day encourages us to involve ourselves with meaningful projects and experiences.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

When you allow yourself to let go of anything that doesn't fulfill you or work for you anymore, you open up space in your life for things that will.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Have faith in yourself. Don't stress over people who don't get you. The right folks always show up when you're being true to who you are.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Expect success with work or projects that you feel spiritually aligned with. Too, if your goal is to help make the world better, you'll get some help from the cosmos.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Being around positive, encouraging people can do a lot to improve your attitude and outlook. Connect with folks who inspire you to grow.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might find that you're closer to your financial or professional goals than you have been in some time. Stick with it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't be scared to move on from a relationship that's no longer for you. Better connections await. Advocate for yourself. The odds are in your favor.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be on a healing or wellness journey. Soon, you'll see the results of your hard work.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't close yourself or your heart off to others. There are people in the world who want to see you win and will help you do it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can achieve more peace and stability in your life. Keep making choices that allow you to do what's best for you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

How can you better invest in your joy? What do you need to do to create a healthier romantic life? Happiness is possible if you're willing to pick up some new tools.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You don't have to repeat or continue the bad habits of generations that have come before you. If you want to do things a better way, you can.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You can make a big impact with your words, voice or ideas. Whatever you don't know, you can always learn.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess grace and grit. You have big dreams and ideas, but you're realistic and grounded enough to make sure that you see them through. You're responsible and wise. You're supportive and encouraging of others. You're extremely loving and loyal. You're strong and resourceful, too, ensuring that very little can hold you down or keep you back. You excel at what you do because you're not afraid of rolling up your sleeves and getting your hands dirty. This year gives you the opportunity to achieve something major. Follow your calling.