The opportunity for emotional drama will be high today. We've got some stormy cosmic weather happening that may leave us all feeling on edge. Folks could act out as a result. If we want to keep frustration low, we might want to steer clear of manipulative or demanding types. We might also want to be mindful of our own stubbornness. Turning small, petty issues into something bigger could be a problem as well. Learning to let the little stuff go and disengaging from potential conflict may help keep the peace.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be able to do a lot of things on your own, but sometimes it takes a team effort to win.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Someone's petty or demanding behavior could throw you off today. They may be doing it to get a reaction out of you. Don't feed into the drama.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be stretched thin. Maybe it's time for a vacation. If you can't get away, at least take a break and step out for some fresh air.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You often do so much for others. Allowing others to give back to you is important, too.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're feeling overwhelmed, seek out the support you need. Be mindful of agreeing to things or making commitments if you don't really have the interest or bandwidth.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your stress levels might be through the roof. Don't neglect your well-being or self-care. Make time for yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't be so quick to come to everyone's rescue today. Sometimes you must prioritize yourself and your happiness.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It's probably best to lay low and just focus on what you need to get done. People may be acting very strange today, and it has nothing to do with you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be careful of jumping to conclusions. Take time to gather the facts. With plans or ideas, a baby-step approach will help bring them to life.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

People may be very uncooperative today. Just do what's best for yourself to avoid unnecessary conflict or tension.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't feel pressured to bend over backward just to make someone else happy. Just be yourself. Exercise your boundaries as necessary.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It may be difficult to keep up with everything that's going on today. A timeout may be needed. Too, there's no need to cram everything into one day.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

It's no surprise as to why so many people are drawn to you. You have a magnetic personality and a captivating presence. You succeed at what you do because you push past limitations. When you put your heart into something or someone, you give 100% of yourself. Your approach to life and love is all or nothing. Your emotions are powerful, which makes you a very passionate person. There is a magic residing in you that can't be replaced or copied -- you are an original. This year encourages you to invite more fun and romance into your life.