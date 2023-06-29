If we're looking to get the weekend started early, we're encouraged to get as much done as possible in the morning. By the time midday arrives, many of us will be more focused on fun and relaxation. We can expect the afternoon to be a lazy one, especially now that summer is in full swing. On the flip side, there could be the urge to do too much. Though, today's cosmic vibes encourage us not to bite off more than we can chew, and that includes any plans for the evening as well.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're in a funky mood, you may be able to improve your vibe by having a comforting conversation with a loved one, reframing your thoughts or getting outdoors.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may have a great idea or some insightful words to share. Send a text or email, hop on a livestream, or write a blog or newsletter.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

The lines of communication are open for discussing matters concerning money or your career. If you're at the negotiating table, you should be able to strike a deal that works for you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your decision-making is on point, and so are your ideas. When you speak, folks will listen. If there's a plan you're ready to map out, expect success.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

The day encourages you to take a timeout. If taking the day off isn't possible, do what you can to set aside a few moments of peace and quiet.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Reach out to folks, especially if you're looking to grow your list of contacts or social media audience. Seeds you plant now will blossom later.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may get an opportunity to give a talk, present on something you've been working on or get the chance to impress others with your skills. Wow the crowd.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might feel inspired to brush up on what you know. Perhaps it's time to invest in some training or update your reading list.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It might be necessary to have a heart-to-heart with someone and tell them what's been on your mind. It will feel good to get things off your chest.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You could have a potential agreement or partnership awaiting your decision. Respond with a "yes."

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you're looking for a new job, a friend or someone within your network may have a lead. Meanwhile, consider handling tasks you've been putting off.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be feeling very confident today. Don't be shy in putting yourself out there. You'll find that folks will be very responsive to you and your energy.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're discerning and wise. You're the go-to person when it comes to finding solutions to tough problems. You're a thoughtful and powerfully adept decision-maker. You're not easily swayed by others. You don't make assumptions either; you take the time to educate yourself and ask the right questions. You welcome new experiences with open arms. You're giving, understanding and patient with others, especially those who you love. This year, as you work toward your goals, don't forget to enjoy the journey.