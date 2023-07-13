The energy of the day supports creative and innovative thinking. We're encouraged to be bold with our ideas. We're also encouraged to try something out of the ordinary. For those of us who are apprehensive about stepping outside of our comfort zone, the cosmic weather for today should make it easier to do. Meanwhile, if we're wrestling with a problem, we could experience a sudden moment of insight that can aid us in finding a proper resolution. The evening should be great for having fun with friends or family.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

A financial- or family-related matter might improve or conclude with a positive outcome. Expect good news!

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be able to make some extra cash with a creative skill or idea. Put out some feelers and see what happens.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A blessing could arrive when you least expect it. Trust that good things can happen to you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Being your unique self will put the right folks into your orbit. You can also make a positive impact on others by being the true trailblazer you are.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Allotting yourself some quiet time can help you on a creative or professional level. Insight or inspiration might come from seemingly random places.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Connect with people who encourage you to open your mind and step outside of the norm. You'll end up having some amazing experiences.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Something that seems like a curse at first might actually be a blessing in disguise. Look for the silver lining today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't close yourself off from new people or someone who might be different from you. The reward will be worth the risk.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

How can you make life easier for yourself today? Maybe there are tasks that you can delegate to others.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Spontaneity can help strengthen your relationships. Shake things up. Learn something new. Too, give people freedom to be themselves, while giving yourself freedom as well.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It might be time to switch up your wellness routine or regimen. As your body evolves, the way you care for it may need to evolve, too.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Experimenting with different ideas, hobbies or interests can be good for your soul. It gets the stagnant energy moving.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You love to experiment and explore. Change doesn't scare you at all; in fact, you embrace it. You have little patience for tradition or the status quo. You're a forward-looking thinker. You often gravitate toward progressive or unconventional ideas, as well as fellow changemakers like yourself. Your mission in life is not to do what's already been done. You're here to rock the boat a bit and lead folks toward the future. You're clever, inventive and attuned to the world around you. This makes you a very powerful person. This year, take time to replenish your creative cup -- it will help you succeed.