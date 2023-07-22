It's the first day of Leo season -- a time when we're encouraged to be our brightest and boldest selves. However, this Leo season may not have the usual spark (or romance) that comes with it. That's because Venus goes retrograde today, fizzling out the sizzle for the next six weeks. As a result, difficulties concerning dating, fashion, finances and fun may arise. On a positive note, it's an ideal time to work through relationship problems, build self-worth, address quality-of-life issues, and reconnect to who or what we love.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Reconnect to something you once loved, like a hobby, passion or creative project. Meanwhile, be wary of making hasty decisions with romance.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Unpacking family dynamics could improve your relationships overall. Meanwhile, redecorate your space; think in terms of function and style.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Revisit conversations or ideas that you've put on hold. Something good could come out of them. Too, avoid saying "yes" to anything major unless you've given it some thought.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You could experience some frustration with your finances, so it may be necessary to stay on top of money coming in and going out.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your confidence might be wobbly. Go easy on yourself and resist looking to others for validation. Hold off on retail therapy or changing your look.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may need to step back from some of your commitments and take a huge break. Replenish your reserves.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Although Libras are known for being very social, you might be dealing with some social burnout now. On a positive note, it's a great time to catch up with an old friend.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You could be working on rebranding your business or rethinking some of your goals. Aside from that, you may need to work on finding a healthy balance between confidence and humility.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of starting new projects without thinking the details through. Also, revisiting a place you love can be restorative and inspiring.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Is time to let down your guard with someone? Or maybe it's time for you to work on healing your heart?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You have an opportunity to work through problems within your relationships and build better connections. There also may be an opportunity to renegotiate a contract or agreement.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your time, energy and hard work are valuable, and you may need a reminder of this fact. You might need to remind others, too.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a style and presence that's all your own. Others may try to recreate what you do, but they rarely succeed. While you're quite talented and charismatic, you may need to frequently remind yourself of just how awesome you are. Be wary of being too humble. You're smart, powerful and imaginative. You're also loyal and loving. Authenticity is one of your strongest assets. This year, you're reminded that true confidence comes from within. Strengthen the relationship you have with yourself.