Monday starts the week out on a buoyant note, with collaboration and connectedness being major themes for the day. We should find ourselves in a social mood, which can be ideal for meetings, events and relationship-building. Meanwhile, we're encouraged to enlist the help of others in tackling any goals that we've set for the day. Opportunities to lend a hand might also arise, as we're reminded of the importance of equal give-and-take. With Venus in retrograde, problems may occur due to a lack of thoughtfulness or cooperation. We can nip those issues in the bud by working together.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Look for new ways to reconnect with your partner or the children in your life. Too, being around the right people can help you rediscover your joy.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're feeling off or rundown, tidying up your space can make you feel better. Implementing habits to simplify or balance your life can help, too.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Giving your mind (or hands) something to do, like crafting, playing a game or delving into a good book, could provide the feel-good energy you need.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Working with recipes that have been handed down through generations can be a good way to honor or connect with your roots. If you feel the urge to shop, consider thrifting.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of any negative self-talk today. If you need some reassurance, give yourself a few affirmations.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You don't really need an excuse to make time for yourself -- you just need to do it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your heart may be warmed by visiting or chatting with an old friend.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't feel like you must be a hero today. Find an opportunity to rest and rejuvenate.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It might be a good time to revisit your goals. Perhaps you need to update them, given where you are now, or maybe you've changed your mind entirely.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be ready to revisit a discussion regarding your finances or business. This can be an opportunity to correct the course.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Connect with people who inspire or encourage you. You'll appreciate the support.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might need a bit of a detox today. Consider habits or activities that you could stand to take a break from.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're friendly and gracious. You're great with people. You're understanding, fair and objective. When you give, you do it from the heart. You're someone people can depend on. You're also a beacon of love and warmth, thanks to your charming and outgoing personality. You're an original thinker, too. Your ingenuity and willingness to try new things makes you successful. You stand out from the rest because you're not afraid to flaunt what you've got. Though, you also leave room for others to shine and share the spotlight alongside you. This year, traveling and learning will bring you joy.