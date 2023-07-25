The morning begins on a positive note, but the vibe turns moody midday. With emotions heightened, it could be easy to make a big deal out of the smallest issue. Everyday interactions might feel especially charged, as diplomacy and cooperation seem to be in short supply. We can keep the drama to a minimum by employing healthy boundaries, teamwork and maturity. A willingness to remain objective might also help.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can't control everything, nor can you always be right. Practice the art of letting go.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be getting in your own way by taking on too much and refusing help in the process. Embrace the power of teamwork.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Overextension could be an issue. Narrow down a few projects or tasks and stick with them.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Is there something that you're being stubborn or hardheaded about? Perhaps it's time to open your mind.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Sometimes you need to step out of the spotlight to give yourself an opportunity to refill your tank. This might be one of those times.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Helping or guiding others is something you do well. However, there are times when it's best to let folks sort out their own stuff.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can't really show up for others if you're not taking the time to show up or care for yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If your confidence isn't as high as you'd like it to be, others won't give you the validation you need. You're going to have to be your own biggest fan.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be uncertain about which path or option you should choose. Give yourself a moment to be quiet and reflect. The answers will come.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It might feel like you've got a lot on your shoulders. Look to your friends for comfort or encouragement.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might not get a lot of help or cooperation from folks today. Don't take it personally. Work with what you've got for now.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It can be easy to say "yes" to so many things that before you know it, you're overwhelmed. Be honest with yourself about what you can and can't do.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Following your heart and listening to your gut is a must. You're a self-possessed person. If you do anything, you're going to do it your way. Though, people don't seem to mind because you're so charismatic. Although you easily make friends, opening up your heart is another story, and you need folks you can trust. You shine the brightest when you're doing something you're passionate about. You don't phone it in or fake it; you're 100% real. People love you because of how sincere you are. This year, keep yourself surrounded by love; it will see you through.