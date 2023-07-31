We can expect rough skies ahead, thanks to some stormy cosmic weather. There's a touchiness in the air that could lead to bruised egos. To stay above the fray, some compassion in dealing with others may be needed. A cool and calm approach to handling any difficulties we encounter also can be instrumental for getting through the day with as little drama as possible. Toward the evening, the contention in the air should die down long enough to end the day on a positive note.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If something upsets you, don't be so reactive. Take some room to breathe.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Are you being pulled in too many directions? Maybe it's time to delegate or get comfortable with saying "no."

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be having some difficulty figuring out what you should be investing your energy in. Consider what's most meaningful to you right now.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There's something you want, but the timing may be off. Be patient.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't be too proud to ask for help or support. It can save you a great deal of time and trouble.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There may be a million things you're trying to juggle or a bunch of ideas you want to pursue. Start small.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You often do so much for others that perhaps it's time to do a little more just for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Call on the people you consider your family to help you get through the day. Sometimes you just need some extra love and care.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There may be a lot on your mind. Writing could help you achieve clarity. Workshopping your ideas with someone also might be useful.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't waste precious time and energy comparing yourself to others. Remember your worth.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

With all that you've accomplished, make sure to give yourself your flowers. You're doing a great job.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Before you rush ahead with a new project or idea, take some time to reflect. That way, you'll have a good idea about what to do (or not to do) next.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're unapologetic about who you are. You're confident, powerful and audacious. You're passionate. You don't back down from a fight, and you don't run away from a challenge. You've got a heart of gold, and you're extremely loyal to the people in your life. The spark that you carry within you can light up the world. Empathy and intuition are your strengths, as is your imagination. You might even consider yourself a visionary. You certainly make a great leader. This year, love, in all its forms, will be the focal point for you.