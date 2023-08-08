Creative energy abounds today, which can be helpful for brainstorming ideas, developing projects or getting out of a rut. We're encouraged to shake things up and venture outside of our comfort zone. For some of us, there may be an opportunity to stand out for something unique or original. However, with charming Venus still retrograde, there could be some hater energy or jealous vibes in the air that could be discouraging. To keep ourselves off an emotional roller coaster, we should avoid looking for external rewards or validation. True happiness and self-worth often come from within.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Instant gratification is always the most satisfying. Sometimes having the patience to wait for the right timing or thing pays off better.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If your vibe feels off today, fun and creativity may be just the outlets for you to boost your mood.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Avoid jumping to conclusions or rushing to make a decision. Get centered, and tune in to your intuition. You'll get the answers you need.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't be so quick to write people off. Try being a little more open-minded.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Sometimes you have to be willing to change if you want to progress. What's something you can afford to do differently?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you feel like someone is taking you for granted, don't avoid the issue while secretly stewing in your feelings. Speak up.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's not worth getting mixed up in other people's drama or stirring up any of your own, especially on social media. Sometimes it's best to keep things to yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Pay no attention to the haters. Do what you do best and surround yourself with supportive people.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might not be feeling confident in your skills or what you know. Give yourself room to learn. Also, trust that you may be doing a good job already.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Matters of the heart could be tricky to navigate. Open and honest communication will see you through.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Someone could press your buttons today. Before you react, it may help to examine why you're so upset. If it involves your partner, maybe it's time for a heart-to-heart.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might feel like you're going in circles. Before you get seriously stressed out, call in some backup.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You buck tradition and march to the beat of your own drum. You don't ask for anyone's permission to exist -- you do it loud and proud. If there's something you want, you're not afraid to take a gamble and go for it. You know that whatever happens will leave you exactly where you need to be. Your positive attitude keeps you from getting disappointed or discouraged. When setbacks happen, you don't need to wait for anyone to come and save you, because you are your own hero. You can take care of yourself. This year, recognition and success may be yours.