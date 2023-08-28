The power of community is strong today. Group efforts or team-based projects should go well, and meeting or connecting with people should be a breeze. If a problem arises, the cool cosmic weather will give us an opportunity to find common ground with others. With Venus still in retrograde, it's a prime time for working through conflict or relationship issues, while the Mercury retrograde aims to teach us how to listen and communicate more effectively. Meanwhile, helping others and taking time to give back to people in need are encouraged.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Doing your part to help your community or show up for your friends can feel good. It can also inspire others to do the same.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can make a lot of progress with your professional goals today. Additionally, your can-do attitude will see you through any obstacle.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's a great day for trying something new or going off the beaten path.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It can be challenging to let go of old emotions, but today you just might find the resolve or courage you need to move on.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There may be someone you want to reach out to or connect with. Make a call or drop them a line.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your wellness goals are within reach. Keep up the good work.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be feeling more confident than you have in some time. Take a chance, put yourself out there and listen to your heart.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It's time to step back a bit and tend to your private life. Too, allowing yourself to slow down long enough to connect with your intuition will serve you well.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be in a very sociable mood. Go ahead, mix and mingle. Networking could yield positive results.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Remember how talented and valuable you are, especially when it comes to negotiating about money.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

When you stand up for what you believe in, you can move mountains.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're feeling a bit cautious about making a move or decision, honor your instincts. You know when something feels right and when it doesn't.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're charming and amiable. You can make friends or allies with just about anyone. Your cool demeanor, witty sense of humor and effortless style draw people to you like a magnet. Community and camaraderie are things that you cherish. You can be independent, but you thrive in supportive partnerships. You're incredibly creative. You're someone who always breaks the mold. People may try to copy you, but they often fail. You don't mind sharing the spotlight with others because you know that no one can dull your shine. This year, you can make strides with your work or wellness goals.