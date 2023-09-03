After laying waste to relationships, celebrity image, and much of the summer, the Venus retrograde finally comes to an end. As the planet of beauty, love and values begins moving forward, we can also begin to move forward now that we have a better sense of what truly makes us feel loved, happy and comfortable in our skin. The cosmic vibes for today support pleasure, self-care, romance and anything creative. We're invited to feed our senses, enjoy some good company and give ourselves a moment to slow down and relax.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you've been feeling like you haven't been eating as nutritiously as you could be, today can help you get back on track. Get creative in the kitchen.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It can be a good day to get involved with a project that gives back to your community or to people in need. You can make a difference.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your creative ideas are spot-on. Keep working on them. You're on the right track.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may have some helpful advice or useful knowledge to share with others. Impart your wisdom.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

The hard work you've been putting in with yourself, or elsewhere in your life, is beginning to pay off. Take a moment to acknowledge your efforts.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It might be time to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone. It could help strengthen the connection between you two.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may have some negative emotions to release. Exercise, meditation or talking to someone you trust could help.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Enjoying one-on-one time with a person you care about can be a nourishing experience for both of you. Put it on the schedule for today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There's a lot of different things that fall under the umbrella of self-care, like tidying up your space, tending to your physical well-being or taking care of stuff you've been putting off.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The romantic energy in the air is strong. Consider having a romantic afternoon with your sweetie. If you're looking for love, you could connect with someone over a shared passion.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might be feeling like a serious homebody. Try and catch up on your Z's.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your charm and witty sense of humor are what gets you the gold today.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're consistent, loyal and trustworthy; people never doubt you. You not only put in the hard work, you're also thorough about it. You never do anything halfheartedly -- you go all in. You also want the best that life has to offer, and due to your discipline and determination, you usually get it. You've got discerning and sophisticated taste. You've also got a positive outlook on life that often supports and encourages others. This year, plan on broadening your horizons, maybe through travel, education or being open to new experiences.



