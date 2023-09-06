Oftentimes Mercury retrograde can cloud our judgement, but today we should be able to cut through the confusion and make some progress. We're encouraged to get to work, as the day's cosmic weather supports us in developing ideas, finding answers and solutions, and working out any kinks in our plans. Communication is also supported today, which can be ideal for meetings and conversation. The only thing we should be mindful of is biting off more than we can chew.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might feel like you're at peak form today when it comes to handling responsibilities, working on your craft or navigating your wellness journey.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

There could be a paid offer on the horizon for your creative work or skills. Too, you might have an innovative idea that's profitable. Jump on it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're buying or selling property, planning to move or looking to fix up the house, expect positive developments in these areas. Family bonds can also be repaired or strengthened.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It's a great time to pitch an idea, have an important meeting or reconnect with folks you want to work with. The lines of communication are open!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

As you think about your financial goals, you might discover a viable plan that can help you in achieving them. Talk to someone who knows money.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

People are very interested in your thoughts and expertise. Writing or speaking about what you know could lead to accolades or opportunity.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

When's the last time you connected with your spiritual self? Tap in. You'll be able to find the answers you need.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Networking can be successful, especially for your wallet. If you feel in need of more community, start with the friends you currently have.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There could be a potential business partnership worth exploring. Additionally, people may turn to you for your leadership. Take the reigns!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Shifting your attitude in a more positive direction could have a positive impact on your well-being. Exposing yourself to new experiences can help.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Being vulnerable with someone could be empowering. Speak from the heart, and your message will be well-received.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Today could be good for renegotiating an agreement. Reconnecting with your partner or someone you care about makes for happy times.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You enjoy sharing your wealth of ideas, observations and funny anecdotes. Though, you're also just as open to learn from others and absorb everything you can. Although there are moments when you might need to listen to your heart more, you often succeed because you're practical and shrewd. You help others through your ability to quickly solve problems. This year, you can excel professionally. You might also be applauded for your brilliance or be given a chance to turn one of your ideas into an exciting project.



