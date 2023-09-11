The cosmic forecast for today is sunny and upbeat. No matter what we might have on the agenda, we should find the planetary vibes to be supportive of our plans, even with Mercury in retrograde. Though, we can make the most of the day by focusing our energy on creative projects, wrapping up unfinished business and participating in any activity centered on teamwork and confidence-building, like playing sports or giving a presentation. If something challenging does arise, we can get through it with resourcefulness and a positive attitude.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your creative projects thrive when you collaborate with others. Meanwhile, your love life also looks promising.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

The care and support you show to your loved ones won't go unappreciated.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's a good time to ask for what you want, as there's a strong chance you'll get the desired result. Love and romance shine for you, too.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're job-hunting, you might find an opportunity through a friend or someone in your extended circle. When handling matters concerning your sense of security, go with your gut.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

This could be a good day to meet with your employer, potential clients or anyone you're hoping to make a good impression on.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You need a break or a quiet escape. Be protective of the time you need that's just for yourself and use it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be in the mood to socialize more than you have been in the last few days. Professional networking could yield results. Meet some new people.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Consider how you can you pay it forward for others today. You can be proof that what goes around comes around in good and helpful ways.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Being in proximity to people who stimulate your mind is exactly what you need. Maybe it's time to take a class and connect with such folks.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your magnetism is off the charts. Whatever you seek to manifest, there's a strong chance you'll be successful.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There could be a potential to partner with someone for business or for a fun new experience. Go for it!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It's a good time to get rid of stuff you don't need. That way, you'll be in a good position to welcome some new things into your life.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

As a person of distinction, you've got style and class. You're kind, loving and deeply romantic. Although you often stand out in the crowd, you have a way of making others feel seen. You command the spotlight with your regal presence, and you don't mind sharing it either. However, anyone who captures your attention should be able to hold their own. You don't sweat the small stuff or allow petty things to distract you. This year, you may need to do some soul-searching to get back in alignment with yourself or your dreams.

