Today should feel a lot more productive, giving us the ability to tackle our to-do list with little difficulty. As the day also has an expansive quality to it, we might be moved to engage in plans and projects with growth and exploration in mind. However, it could be easy to take on too much and become distracted from the goal or task at hand. If we want to stay on target for today, we should be realistic about how much we can handle. It may be best to save more grueling work for another day.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Before you take on something new, make sure you have the bandwidth for it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be protective of your time and energy. Whatever you're willing to invest yourself in, confirm that it's worth it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There may be work to do that you can't put off or avoid. As you take care of your responsibilities, don't neglect to take care of yourself, too.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It might be difficult getting much accomplished today. Maybe it's a sign that you need a break.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Ask for help. People will look out for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Sometimes it's necessary to stand back and allow people to solve their own problems. That way, you don't give yourself more work than you can handle.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're feeling worried about something, try imagining the best possible outcome. Read, watch or listen to something that fills you with hope.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You don't always have to be the stoic one all the time. There are times when you need to be vulnerable with others.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of taking on more than your fair share of responsibilities. Someone may need to pitch in more.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Do what you can to care for your health and well-being. Put everything else on hold until you do.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Try not to overthink things. Follow your heart.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need some time to seclude yourself away from everyone so that you can focus on your private life.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're dynamic, strong-minded and ingenious. You often excel at what you do because of how intelligent, dedicated and persevering you are. You never shy away from hard work, and you see your commitments through. You skillfully solve any problem you come across. You have a lot of wisdom and ideas to share. You rarely turn down an opportunity to learn or explore. Personal growth is important to you, although there may be times when you need to be mindful of pushing yourself past your limits. This year, expect positive changes or developments in your home and family life.



