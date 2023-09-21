The atmosphere is positive and vibrant, making the day excellent for work or fun. The cosmic weather especially supports tasks related to travel and exploration, teaching and studying, and anything else that fills us with inspiration and awe. Connection and conversation with others are also encouraged, particularly with folks from different backgrounds, as it will be easier to find common ground. Too, it can be a great time to meet up with friends or enjoy a romantic evening. Good vibes will be abundant.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Luck is on your side today, so make the most of any opportunities. Your love life also holds potential.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your financial intuition is on point today. Tune in.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's a great time to date or meet someone new. Your witty charm will be a hit. On another note, be on the lookout for creative collaborations.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your care may be just what the world needs. Make a difference. Meanwhile, this can be a good time to update your home decor in preparation for fall.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Romance and creativity abound today. Maybe there's someone you want to ask out on a date or a brilliant idea you want to pitch.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Spending quiet time at home or quality time with family could boost your mood.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Expect meetings and conversations to go well, especially if you're the one leading or facilitating them.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Working in peaceful solitude can be very productive. Tune out the noise.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Consider ways that you can do something good for your community or show up for your friends.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You're naturally innovative, and today, that ingenuity may come in handy for furthering your career or motivating people.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Joining forces with others can be very helpful for reaching your goals. Seek out opportunities to partner with others or become a member of a team.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You can make progress with your career or financial goals today. Take the initiative.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You greet the world with a happy-go-lucky spirit. Your positive attitude and warm energy are just a few reasons why people love to spend time with you. You're friendly, and you can easily connect with others. You're passionate about what you believe in, and people will always know where you stand because of your strong principles and sense of self. If there's something or someone you love, you'll let the whole world know; you wear your heart on your sleeve. This year, work on prioritizing your own needs.