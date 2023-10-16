We might have lots to do today, but the current cosmic weather warns us against biting off more than we can chew. Instead, we should opt for a more practical agenda. This way, we don't run the risk of becoming overwhelmed. Since we're currently sandwiched between two eclipses, we may be more drained or agitated than usual. Keeping our schedule light can allow us the time we need to rest and engage in self-care. Having the support of loved ones, while also offering care for others, will help keep the positive energy flowing.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Expect a positive outcome in regards to money or resources today. However, be mindful of taking any unnecessary financial risks.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try to find a happy balance between how much you do for others and how much you do for yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Make sure you're realistic about how much you can get accomplished today. Avoid overcommitting.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Spending quality time with friends will put you in a feel-good mood. Call them up!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Talking to your elders could provide you with some comforting wisdom. If you're an elder, share what you know with someone who needs it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of sharing unsolicited advice or opinions. On the plus side, it's a great day for brainstorming ideas.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Money or funding that you've been waiting on could come through today. If you're in negotiations, expect a positive outcome.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Someone may bless you today with their generosity. You've got luck on your side.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need to clear your schedule for the day and take a timeout. If you can't take the day off, try to slow down.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you feel motivated to do something kind for someone, make sure it's from the heart.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your hard work and efforts won't go unnoticed today. You're the star of the show.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be craving some adventure, but you can always escape through a good film or book or by learning another language.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're very intuitive and understanding. Your emotions run deep, and so does your inner strength. You're also a tried-and-true friend. You've got a big heart, and you always do what you can to help others. People appreciate your wisdom, passion and sense of humor. Whenever you face a hurdle, your unshakeable faith in yourself will always help you overcome it. If there's one thing you're going to do, it's live life on your terms. This year, you've got some luck on your side. Expect good things to come your way.

