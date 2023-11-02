Today gives us a blast of energy that can be useful for anything from business to fun. We can expect smooth sailing ahead with whatever we've got on the agenda. Since there's an emphasis on what we're feeling, this can be a good time to engage in emotionally nourishing activities. It's also a great day for giving back and caring for others, especially those we love. Time spent with friends and family will be rewarding. Our intuition will be heightened as well, which will encourage us to follow our guts accordingly.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There could be something good to look forward to in regard to money and investments or a home upgrade.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Expect success with talks, meetings or presentations. The floor is all yours.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You'll be happy with the progress you make with your work or wellness regimen.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Share yourself or your talents with confidence. People will be very receptive toward you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Recognise when it's time to rest or slow down. Meanwhile, trust your intuition in making important decisions, and you won't be steered wrong.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you need to market your business or a project that you're involved with, it's a great time to spread the word. Making friends should also be a breeze.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Now's the time to pursue or ask for what you want, as there's a strong chance that you'll get it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You're locked in and ready. Whatever your mission is for today, expect to succeed.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Take time to care for your emotional well-being. Both your present and future selves will thank you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Fun with friends should be on the menu for today, or perhaps you're more interested in a romantic evening for two. Either way, you'll have a good time.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your ability to lead or take decisive action will get you results.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Indulge in the sweetness of love and romance - or some much-needed me-time.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're enterprising, courageous and powerful. You fearlessly embrace challenges and venture into the unknown with unwavering confidence, but that's because you have a keen sixth sense. You can often intuit what comes next. What sets you apart from others is your loving and compassionate nature. You approach every interaction with empathy and understanding, making everyone you encounter feel valued and appreciated as a result. Your charm, strength and warmheartedness give you a captivating aura that draws people in, leaving a lasting impression on everyone you meet. This year, adventure calls, but will you answer?