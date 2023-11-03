We have an opportunity to finish the week out strong, thanks to some very helpful cosmic weather. The day is optimal for handling business and financial matters as well as issues concerning our home and family. Heartfelt exchanges are spotlighted, putting us in the mood to connect with friendly and familiar faces. As kindness is also encouraged, we can make a huge difference by doing our part to help people in need. Although there's a warm, cuddly vibe in the air, we should be mindful of folks who trigger red flags.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Caring for others helps make the world a better place, while also bringing out the best in you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Conversation and connection should be effortless. Just be mindful of imposing your opinions or beliefs on others.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

What's something good you can do for yourself now that you weren't able to do for yourself when you were younger?

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There is power in your creativity. Don't let anyone tell you any different.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might benefit a great deal from a timeout. Resting can still be productive. Meanwhile, take extra care of your money.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

The time you invest in your friendships will always yield valuable returns. Though, be mindful of giving more of yourself to others than you can afford.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's OK to publicly celebrate yourself and your achievements. It's also OK to put yourself first from time to time. Don't minimise yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A current goal may be important, but give yourself flexibility in getting where you want to go. Rushing the process will only make things harder.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't be so quick to say "yes" to a new opportunity. Take time to sit with your options. Does this venture truly align with you and your values?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You have the opportunity to forge powerful alliances or connections. However, take care that you're not placing unrealistic expectations on others. Accept people as they are.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may not always have control over how things turn out; sometimes, all you can do is trust that everything will be OK. Help arrives when you least expect it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Stay true to who you are, and you'll be able to enjoy relationships with people who are true to you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your heart brims with love. You have the ability to tune into what others are feeling, often lifting people's spirits with a smile, kind words or a warm embrace. Your emotions run deep, which is why you need to be surrounded by folks who can offer you the same kind of loyalty that you give to them. You're creatively attuned, thanks to your rich imagination. You're a big softie, but you also possess an incredible amount of strength. This year, growth, exploration and expansion will be major themes for you.