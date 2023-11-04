The atmosphere may feel a bit staticky today. On the plus side, the current cosmic weather supports outside-of-the-box thinking and a willingness to try new things. However, the downside to this energy could be an increase in anxiety, communication issues and emotional drama. There could be unexpected news or events that threaten to throw a monkey-wrench into our plans. Successfully navigating the day means being flexible and utilising tools that help to soothe the mind.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be wary of "impulse shopping." You don't want to end up with buyer's remorse.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Interactions with people could be extra stressful. Protect your peace of mind. Don't take things personally.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Plans may not go the way you want them to today. However, you're flexible and resourceful enough to adapt.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Can you find something in common with folks who may be different from you? Chances are, you can. Start a conversation and find out.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of making major decisions based on how you're feeling in the moment. Give yourself some time to cool off and see if you're still feeling the same way.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Are you being too rigid in your thinking? Perhaps a more open-minded approach is needed.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

An unexpected expense could hamper your fun or your plans for today. Find a practical solution. Help may come from a surprising source.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your intellect and magnetism will always draw people in. You never have to try too hard to win folks over.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If today feels overwhelming, what are some ways that you can create a tranquil space for yourself? Too, don't be shy about asking for support.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your innovative way of thinking is what makes you stand out from the rest.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Try not to overthink things too much. If you feel good about something, just go for it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You could have a lot of fun trying something new today. Bring a buddy to tag along.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have an extraordinary mind. You tackle problems with ease, and you love to explore new ideas. With anything that you do, you always do it with originality. You're unafraid to break the rules. Your creative interests may range from inventive solutions to imaginative artwork, painting the world around you with a fresh perspective. You inspire people with your confidence, your positive energy and your mission in challenging anything that's too conventional. This year could put you in the spotlight for your achievements.