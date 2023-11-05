It might be best to lay low and keep to ourselves as much as possible for today. There's some potentially volatile energy brewing under today's skies, which will most likely have everyone on edge. People could be more demanding or self-centered than usual, which could cause a clash of egos. If a problem does arise, approaching it in a cool, rational way will help diffuse any tension and pave a way for solutions. Taking responsibility for our emotions, rather than lashing out or blaming others, can also be a useful way of handling difficult issues.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Instead of bossing folks around, taking a cooperative approach with others can help you accomplish more.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't get pulled into other people's drama. Exercise your boundaries.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be working way too hard. Do you have a place you can escape to, perhaps a quiet garden or a good book?

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you want to bring something new into your life, you can make space for it by clearing out something that you no longer need.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Before you jump to conclusions about something, talk about it with someone who can remain objective. They might be able to help.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Take things slow today. Avoid stretching yourself too thin.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

How will you enjoy your me-time today? Even if it's just for half an hour, do something good for yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Not every battle is worth it. Pick and choose yours accordingly.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Listening to music, talking to a friend or working with your hands are just a few ways you calm your mind. What stress-relieving techniques work best for you?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You often do a lot to support or guide others. What can you do to best support yourself today?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Dealing with others can be challenging, but don't let it mess with your confidence.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You need a getaway or a long break at the very least. Find some peace and quiet.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You embrace challenges that most people would run away from. You're courageous and determined. You're your own person and someone who isn't easily swayed by other people's opinions. You think for yourself, and you hold your ground. You're passionate about what you believe in, and you stand up for your beliefs and values. Your charismatic personality makes you quite irresistible to others. People also admire you because you're such a risk-taker. You succeed because, deep in your heart, you know that you have the strength to do so. Whatever your mission is for this birthday year, go for the gold!