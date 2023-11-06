After a stressful weekend, this week is shaping up to be a lot better starting today. The vibes are relatively pleasant, making the day great for conversation. Relationships that are established now will have staying power, so it's an excellent time to make friends, business contacts or love connections. If there are any relationship problems to sort out, the timing couldn't be better. Today's cosmic weather encourages heartfelt communication. As far as work goes, the day might be better for planning as opposed to executing.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Perhaps it's time to bring on an assistant or hire out some of your responsibilities. Sometimes making the simplest fix can be a game-changer.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A budding romance has the potential to last as long as you don't overthink it and psych yourself out. Meanwhile, if you have a longtime partner, plan something fun together.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Expect those you call family to have your back, even if it's just by sending you some loving energy. Also, with decision-making, listen to your heart.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

The power is yours when it comes to negotiations, proposals or discussions. Folks will be very open to you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It could be a good time to change or improve your wellness regimen, especially if you're aiming to cut back on certain habits.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

People will be drawn to you because your magnetism is so strong. Your intuition will help you identify the people who have genuine intentions.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't stress yourself out by attempting to do too much today. Give yourself a break.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're hoping to make new friends or connections, go for it. Expect people to pleasantly surprise you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A promising business offer could be on the horizon. At the very least, you could be rewarded for the work you've done or contributions you've made.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Every time you connect with people who challenge or inspire you to grow, you win.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't be scared to be vulnerable or share what's in your heart. It could be very empowering for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

An influential person may come to your aid today. Too, this could be a good time to call in a favor.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're devoted to your family and friends. No matter what happens, you'll always be by their side. People can count on you to keep your promises and confidentiality. You're a trustworthy person, and you value integrity. Although you're multifaceted, you're consistent with your actions. You're successful at what you do because you put in the time and work. Your charm and quick wit also make you popular. This year, your greatest asset will be your connection to your community.