There's a lot of positive and productive energy to go around today. Anything that we have on the agenda should go well with today's cosmic weather lending us the drive need to succeed. After yesterday's lazy vibes, this can be a good time to get back on track with our responsibilities. The day is ideal for tackling any work we've been putting off. We're also encouraged to do what we can to help others and engage in activities that enable us to care for our minds and bodies.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Devoting time and effort to caring for your physical and mental well-being will lead to very positive results.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may feel a surge of confidence or creativity today. People will be drawn to you as a result, which could lead to an exciting connection.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You will most likely enjoy private time spent with yourself or your family rather than going out. If you're looking for a new home, you may be in luck.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're looking for love, you could meet someone new on a dating app, on social media or through someone you know. Meanwhile, take time to feed your curiosity. Try something new!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You could score a victory with a business or financial matter. Expect good things.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Sharing your insight with others can be rewarding for you. Using your voice can make a positive impact and can also help you secure opportunities.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your creative talent or expertise can help you improve your bottom line or help you identify some extra income.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You've got people looking out for you. Help arrives when you ask for it. On another note, make time for friends.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you have a business or career decision to make, trust your intuition. Also, carving out some alone time could be very productive for you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be getting closer to finishing a goal or celebrating something you've already completed. Congrats!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Expect to have some luck with money, especially if you're applying for funding. If you're waiting on an approval, good news is on the way!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Any collaborative efforts that you're a part of today will yield great things. Too, expect the right people to show up for you at exactly the right time.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your intellect is one of your strongest assets. You have a gift for being able to understand and emotionally connect with people, making you a trusted member of your family and community. Others admire your resourcefulness and straightforward approach in getting things done. While your diligence is commendable, there might be moments when you overexert yourself. Nevertheless, anything you consider worthy of your attention, you will always give it 100% of your effort. This year, your friends may play a key role in helping you reach your goals.