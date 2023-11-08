Life may become a bit more pleasant, as the cosmos shift our values toward partnership, cooperation, beauty and love. However, achieving any of these things requires a good amount of effort, and today's planetary weather encourages us to put in the work. Rather than just complaining about what we don't like, today presents us with an opportunity to do something about it. This can be a wonderful time to help make a difference in someone's life or reestablish peace and balance in our own.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Sometimes the smallest gesture of kindness can make the biggest impact. Lead with your heart today.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may not feel like doing too much today. That's OK; work can wait. If not, enlist the help of others so that you can have enough time to play.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Love is in the air. Doing an act of service for yourself or a loved one may be the best way to show it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A home decor or DIY project could provide you with some creative fun. Too, spending quality time with family can also be entertaining.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you need to discuss money, people are willing to listen and negotiate with you. Work your natural charm.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

What's one thing you can do to treat yourself well today? Avoid negative self-talk and use more loving language toward yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be inspired to play with your style or wardrobe. With your creative flair and eye for beauty, you'll be turning heads in no time.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The love you give to others will always come back to you in some way, shape or form.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You could be successful with networking today. Your intuition will help guide you toward the right people.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Word of mouth travels fast, and it seems like folks have nothing but good things to say about you. Getting positive feedback is always nice.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Traveling or taking up a new course of study could pay off for you in more ways than one.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Someone may bless you with their generosity today. Know that you are appreciated.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're always ready to offer sound advice, kind words or a helping hand to people in need. Your success is a testament to your hard work and dedication. People know that they can rely on you. You're thoughtful and romantic. You value the finer things in life, and you have a deep appreciation for kindness and connection. Although you're an industrious person, you teach others the importance of balancing work with play and independence with partnership. This year sees you forging new friendships that will aid you in your spiritual growth.