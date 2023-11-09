There's a bit of sweetness in the air for today that might have us all acting a bit gentler with each other. Romance is highlighted, too, making the day perfect for a date. Art, music and beauty are especially supported by today's cosmic vibe, giving us the green light to enjoy and create works that delight the senses. We are reminded to take time out to appreciate the lighter side of life. For those of us who may be feeling overwhelmed, today presents us with the opportunity to redirect our energy and regain equilibrium.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Interactions with others should go smoothly today. A chance to participate in a money-making collaboration might also be offered to you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Helping others will feel exceptionally good. Provide your support to someone you care about.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A romantic evening may be in the works for you. Of course, enjoying some creative me-time can be just as fun.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might be moved to entertain at your home or connect with your loved ones. A quiet night in might also be on the agenda.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Conversation and connections are where you'll thrive today. Too, you might have a creative idea worth exploring.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Take time to nourish yourself, even if your day gets hectic.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be ready to share what's in your heart. Let someone know that you love them. And, yes, saying it to yourself counts, too.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

With all the socializing and face time that you've been putting in lately, today might be a great time to step back and regroup. Enjoy your downtime.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Sometimes you just need the love and support of your friends. Today might be one of those days.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's nice to get glowing reviews from others, but don't forget to give yourself your flowers, too.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your love of learning and adventure can be rekindled. You just need to open your mind.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't fret; the resources you've been needing are within reach.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Even if you don't consider yourself the sappy or mushy type, you will still do everything in your power to show someone that you love them. Friends and family know how doting and devoted you are. You value cooperation and reciprocity, and you uphold these values in your interactions with others. While you might have to be mindful of overextending yourself at times, you rarely hesitate to show others support or encouragement. Though, you may need to get better at asking for help and allowing yourself to receive it. This year, try to rest more and work less.

Birthdat