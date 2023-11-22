Following the emotional intensity of Scorpio season, today marks the beginning of Sagittarius season, which aims to lift our spirits through the power of hope, laughter and meaningful experiences. There's a buoyant, enthusiastic energy in the air for today, making the day great for just about anything we have planned. Since Sagittarius is a sign that also cares about truth and justice, this is also a great time to support a humanitarian cause. The latter part of the day can be great for having fun with friends or soaking up some lighthearted entertainment.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be feeling very optimistic today. Your positive energy will help you attract good people, experiences and opportunities.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Investing time and energy into your spiritual life will only yield positive results.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Connection and conversation are what bring you joy, and you should find each in ample supply today.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Expect to make significant headway with work or a goal you're pursuing. A health-related matter may also improve.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Fun, romance, art and entertainment - these items might be high on your list of things to do. Enjoy yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Sharing laughs and heartfelt exchanges with family is good for the soul.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The lines of communication are open. If you need to reach out to folks, now's the time.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Take good care of yourself. Your mind and body will thank you for it. On another note, you could receive good news concerning money.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your birthday season is finally here! Live it up!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You've been working so hard lately that you may be ready to relax. Enjoy any downtime you can get.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Community and friendship are emphasized for you. Get together with your best buds. Seek out spaces where you can connect with people who make you feel like you belong.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You are a boss. Don't forget that. Be confident in what you can do and what you have to offer.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You exude boundless passion, radiating positivity wherever you go. You're an adventurous soul who thrives on interesting and unique experiences. A true visionary, you possess an innate ability to identify opportunities and see the bigger picture. You view the world for what it could be, not just for what it is. Unbound by convention, you follow your own heart rather than following the crowd. Thanks to your creative energy and freedom-loving spirit, you take risks with ease. This year beckons you to maintain an open mind and heart, as exciting opportunities lie ahead.