The energy for today takes a sharp nosedive, possibly putting a damper on any festivities that we may have scheduled. Relationships could be strained as well, which could make for uneasy interactions. Meanwhile, traveling might be more exhausting than usual. To keep stress to a minimum, it may be best to keep plans as simple as possible. If we're aiming to spend time or socialise with others, being with folks who uplift us with warmth, laughter and positivity will be ideal.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Things may not go the way you planned or expect. However, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may need a serious break from people today, so don't feel obligated to socialise if you're not up to it. Enjoy the solitude.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Steer clear of overbearing people, as they'll only drain your energy. Opt to spend time with folks who make you smile.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be mindful of taking on more than you can handle. Delegate tasks to others where possible.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A financial situation could be a killjoy. When it comes to the holidays, focus on the meaning, not the hype, and it will save you money.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Visiting or hosting people that you consider your chosen family will be more enjoyable than entertaining forced connections and social niceties.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Being flexible will help keep your stress levels down. Asking for help will be beneficial for you, too.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be overworking yourself. Take time out for self-care.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might not be in a festive or celebratory mood. Give yourself some time to get into the spirit. This moment will pass.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Give gratitude for what you do have instead of focusing too heavily on what you don't.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It might be necessary to exercise your boundaries. Utilising clear and effective communication will be useful.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't be too hard on yourself. Give yourself credit for your hard work. Acknowledge your wins, both big and small.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You set high standards for yourself, and you put in a lot of work in maintaining them. Your dogged determination to excellence is what gets you the gold. You stay cool under pressure, and you have little tolerance for pettiness or immaturity. You always act with integrity and class. You have a knack for making the hard stuff look easy. You're independent and self-sufficient; you like to follow your own lead. By pursuing your dreams, you inspire others to chase their own. This year, don't let past disappointments get in the way of finding happiness now.