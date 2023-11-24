Today may be a bit of a mixed bag. We might vacillate between feeling wired and feeling tired. As such, we may need to be mindful of overdoing things today, whether it's with money, sweet treats or an overpacked schedule. The current cosmic weather encourages us to take it as slow as possible and find enjoyment in life's simple pleasures. Being in company with people we love and partaking in the good vibes can be an ideal option, especially for the latter half of the day. The first half of the day may feel more stressful, but the energy will smooth out by the afternoon.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Before you make up your mind too quickly about something, take time to think about it. You might reach a different conclusion.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't let your ego get in the way of your friendship with others.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

People could easily irritate you or get under your skin. Take it as your cue to carve out time for some peaceful solitude.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Enlist the help of others rather than doing everything all on your own.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Take care of your responsibilities now so that you can play later.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A quick getaway or a brief change of scenery might be what you need the most right now.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Traveling or getting around could be extra frustrating today. Maybe it's time for a change of plans.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may want things to be done your way, but compromise is the key to success.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A cautious or practical approach is called for today. Avoid making snap decisions or jumping into anything too quickly.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Focus on fun and pleasure for now. If you can afford to put some things off until a later date, do it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It might be best to stay home or keep plans low-key. Being among a throng of people may be more stressful than enjoyable.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Clearly communicating what you need will aid you in reaching your goals for the day.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're adventurous, bold and independent. You don't believe in moderation or shrinking yourself. Your aim is to live your life to the fullest. You're practical, but if you want something badly enough, you'll throw caution to the wind and take a risk. Usually, that risk pays off. You inspire people to achieve greatness, but that's because you're always working to reach your greatest potential. Friends and family can count on you to be there during their times of need. Your warmth and generosity are a testament to your strong character. This year, focus on ways that you can work smarter, not harder.