The vibe for today feels very lazy. Many of us will most likely feel drained or unenthusiastic. We'll probably get very little accomplished, so it doesn't make sense to pack our schedule too full. Even if we try to plow through and get as much as we can done, we should expect to be met with resistance or delays. Rather than forcing the day to go our way, it may be way easier to chill out and wait for better timing (or a day when we have more energy). We also might want to lay low to avoid petty bickering or power struggles with others.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be feeling stuck or discouraged today. Know that it won't be this way forever.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Avoid overextending yourself. You might need to put a little distance between you and a friend.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Trying to get on the same page with others will be difficult, so don't force it if things aren't going smoothly.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be realistic about how much you can accomplish today. Energy is in short supply.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Go easy with credit cards or buy-now-pay-later deals. The instant gratification may not be worth the lack in finances later.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Honor your boundaries, especially with pushy or demanding family members.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The vibe for today might put you in a sour mood. Focus on activities or techniques that help you find peace and calm.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Exercise some restraint with your cash. Stick to the essentials or hold out for a better deal.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Slow. Down. Pull your energy back toward yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's time to stop fixating on the past. Focus on how you want your future to develop.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may not be in the mood (or have the funds) to mix and mingle. That's OK; better times are coming.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your intuition and empathy will be key in helping you deal with difficult people.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're headstrong, powerful and determined. You're tough on yourself because you like to win. However, part of your mission in this life is learning how to love yourself despite your accomplishments. You don't get easily ruffled when something goes wrong. Instead, you roll up your sleeves, and you get to work. Innately, you're a leader. Between your ability to look at the big picture and your strength in rallying people together, it's no wonder that people want to be a part of what you envision. This year, don't push yourself too hard. There's more to life than just work and responsibility.