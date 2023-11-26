If we're aiming to get anything accomplished today, the earlier part of the day gives us an opportunity to get moving. Date plans should also be scheduled for the early afternoon. However, by the latter half of the day, the pace slows down dramatically. Taking time to rest and recharge our batteries may be the best bet as we head toward a low-energy evening. With a very stressful full moon happening on Monday, we'll want as much time as we can get to chill and relax.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Do what needs to be done for your own well-being. Be mindful of self-sabotaging habits.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might feel better being in your own company or keeping gatherings super intimate for today.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're not up for doing much, listen to your body and get the rest you need.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Do all of your socializing during the first half of the day so that you can enjoy some peace and quiet later.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

People often look to you for guidance because of your natural leadership abilities. Just take care not to overextend yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It might be difficult to get everyone on the same page. Let it go for now.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's a good time to focus on emotional and spiritual healing. That said, be realistic about how much work and responsibilities you can take on.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Romance is in the air, so make the most of it. Don't let your fears get in the way of opening your heart.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can get a lot accomplished today, but only if you tune out distractions and exercise boundaries.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might as well just kick back and enjoy yourself today because, chances are, it will be frustrating trying to get much else done.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

A cozy evening at home will beat going out and spending money that doesn't need to spent.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It can be nice to show up for others, but it's also OK to say "no" if your time and energy are limited.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're pragmatic in your thoughts and actions. You're always seeking the most effective solutions to the challenges you face. You work hard for what you want, carefully laying the groundwork for your success. Your patient and diligent approach ensures that you see your plans through. People never have to worry about whether they can count on you - your consistency, dedication and stellar track record says it all. You stick to your principles, and you're unafraid to stand up or advocate for the causes you're passionate about. This year, don't discount the power of teamwork and community.