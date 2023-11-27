We may be feeling added stress under today's contentious full moon. Full moons are usually known for bringing hidden feelings up to the surface, and this one may be explosive. As a result, it might be best to lay low for the time being and do what we can to avoid petty arguing. We should also refrain from inserting ourselves into other people's business with unsolicited opinions. Since our judgement may also be clouded at this time, we should hold off on making weighty decisions or handling important business.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might feel like everything is coming at you all at once. Pace yourself and take the day step-by-step. Avoid petty squabbles.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't assume that others can read your mind. Be upfront about what you want.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're feeling stressed out or agitated, take time to cool down.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You're no superhero. Don't overwork yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Allow others to take care of themselves so that you can take care of yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Sometimes being overly annoyed with others is a sign that you need to nourish yourself a little more.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be feeling a swell of energy at this time. Channeling it into something creative could help offset any restlessness.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A financial matter could throw a wrench in your plans. Try not to stress over it too much because the help you need is within reach.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It may be hard to keep your temper or impulses in check. However, a responsible approach is needed.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might be in need of a brief escape. Get outside for some fresh air, plan a staycation or relocate your office for the day.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Project your joy. Don't let someone else's bad mood or negativity dampen your vibe.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You can do a lot on your own, but don't neglect to ask for support; it will keep you from getting overwhelmed.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're spirited, independent and wise. Your strong intuition guides you, and so does your sense of adventure. Whether it's an opportunity, a goal or a new experience that you're after, you throw yourself all in. You're not shy or timid about how you show up in the world. You do things in a big way. Your need for spontaneity ensures that you never get bored. You may be creatively gifted at inspiring or coaching others. When you speak, people listen because you always have something entertaining or interesting to say. This year, partnerships or collaborations will increase your success.