It's a cuddly and cozy kind of day, with the current cosmic weather putting an emphasis on home, family and togetherness. It's an excellent day for connecting with loved ones or finally getting around to any household tasks that we've been putting off. If there's any work to be done, we can get the most accomplished by teaming up with others rather than going it alone. As the holiday season picks up, we're encouraged to embrace the spirit of warmth and generosity. Doing something kind for friends and strangers alike is one of the best ways to do that.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Maybe it's time for a trip somewhere new. If you're unable to travel, consider a staycation.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A heart-to-heart with someone you're close to may be necessary, but it can also be rewarding.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may need to negotiate for what you want. Having someone on your team to help advocate for you could be beneficial.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Carve out time for wellness and self-care. Grooming, journaling and favorite activities all qualify.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might be in a lazy kind of mood today. Don't push yourself too hard.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Being with friends could be just the kind of healthy distraction that you need.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Expect success with a business or formal meeting. People will be very open to what you have to say. Your intuition will help you connect with your audience.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Maybe it's time for a day off, or at the very least a change of scenery. If you can't get away, maybe a good book or a movie can provide an escape.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

What do you need to do for your emotional well-being today? Whatever it is, put it at the top of your list of things to do.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Pay it forward for someone today. Give from the heart.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be moved to get involved with an initiative or program that supports your community. You can make a difference.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your creativity and charisma will help you stand out from the crowd. Put yourself out there with confidence.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your love for those closest to you is what keeps you grounded. As a lifelong adventurer, you may not always know where you're going, but you have a deep love and reverence for where you've come from. You live your life with heart and meaning. You gravitate to anything that feeds and nourishes your soul. You respect that the world is bigger than you and so you hold space for as much of it as you can, keeping yourself open to growth and possibilities. Know that whatever is leaving your life this year creates space for something new to enter it.