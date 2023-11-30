It's fair skies ahead, thanks to today's gentle cosmic weather. Creative work should flourish, while heartfelt connections and emotionally nourishing experiences will be in ample supply. The power of love, family and togetherness will see us through today, as will a little ingenuity. The day is ideal for being with people we care about, romantic exchanges or doing something for others in the spirit of compassion and kindness. Of course, engaging in activities that help to heal and calm our mind, body and soul can also be a great way to make use of today's helpful planetary vibes.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Warmth and positivity from your loved ones will fuel your today. You can also fuel up with a new, nutrient-dense recipe.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Share what's on your mind or what's in your heart. You never know who might need the message.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

An unexpected gift or blessing may come your way. Someone is looking out for you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might find kinship or connection with someone who you might least expect. Keep your heart open.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're feeling fuzzy about your next move or direction, take time to map out a plan.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Conversations or exchanges with others could be eye-opening for you. At the very least, it could help you adopt a more positive way of thinking.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A financial matter takes a promising turn. Perhaps you could find yourself with more financial freedom.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Embrace spontaneity. It could lead you toward something or someone amazing.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Cleaning up your files, organizing your inbox or donating items you no longer use could help you get a good start on the new year.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Engaging with your creative, playful side can be a good way to break up day-to-day monotony. Even better is sharing the moment with someone.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

What's one way that you can improve your daily routine? Maybe it's making small changes to your schedule or your wellness regimen.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Romance could pleasantly catch you off guard. Perhaps you'll meet someone new or your partner will delight you with some thoughtful creativity.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Embracing fresh, new experiences ignites the fire within. You bring a unique point of view to every facet of your life. Your individuality shines through in your work, your attitude and even in your relationships. You prefer doing things your own way, but those who appreciate you the most wouldn't have it any other way. Your intuitive gifts enable you to succeed, and you use your strengths to help others. This year could bring you an opportunity to change your finances or your lifestyle for the better.