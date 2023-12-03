Relationships could be a bit bumpy today, as we'll need to guard against power struggles. However, if a relationship problem arises, the cosmic weather also provides us with the opportunity to work through it. Couples may be inspired to deepen their connection, while friends and family are also given the chance to work on issues concerning cooperation. Singles looking for love could experience an intense, heady attraction with someone new, but they may need to take it slow. The evening bodes well for play, work or relaxation.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

When it comes to your interactions with others, your bigheartedness will be more beneficial than an overly authoritative approach.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Are you being too judgmental of someone? Can you find a way to empathize instead?

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A romantic connection could take off quickly, but take your time with it. If you're in an established relationship, laughter and conversation will strengthen the bond.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You don't have to entertain family members who consistently push your buttons. Advocate for yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid being a yes-man or spreading yourself thin. Do what's best for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't discount your value or worth. Treat yourself with care.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Real friends will accept you as you are. Anyone who asks you to be someone you're not isn't worth your company.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Take care not to assume the worst of others or expect folks to read your mind. If you're concerned about something, be upfront and discuss it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You're not always going to be right about everything. Allow others to have their point of view. You can probably learn from them.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Sometimes it's better to let a connection unfold organically rather than trying to force it. The right people will find you, especially if you're acting with integrity.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't close yourself off to people. Keep your heart and mind open.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be mindful of overextending yourself to others. Today calls for self-nourishment.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're deeply loyal to the people you love. You treasure tight-knit bonds above superficial connections. Your presence is inspiring. You have a way of captivating people's hearts. You never sit on the sidelines just waiting for life to happen; you're brave enough to go after what you want. You're passionate, determined and resourceful. Despite any losses you've faced, you're still a winner because you come back stronger every time. This year, your personal values may change. Consider this a journey toward a more-authentic version of yourself.