Today can be a highly productive day if we prioritise efficiency, ingenuity and teamwork. Paying close attention to the details and doing our due diligence with tasks will ensure that the day goes smoothly. Also, working with others toward a shared goal can help us achieve more results than going it alone. Overall, it's a great day for building relationships. Meanwhile, creative or innovative work can also be a success, as we're encouraged to think outside the box. Finding new ways to solve existing problems is possible.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Using your talents to be of help to others can be emotionally rewarding for you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A budding romance or creative partnership could have solid growth potential.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Follow your gut when it comes to making decisions that concern your wellness or work life.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you have a meeting, interview or presentation planned, expect it to go well. People will be drawn to your smarts and charisma.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If a money matter has been on your mind, today may present you with the chance to resolve the issue.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A contract or prospective partnership may be on the table. It looks very promising. Go for it!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You need a break. Put self-care at the top of your to-do list. Allow others to take care of themselves for now.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It's an excellent time to network. The connections you make now can lead to something awesome in the future.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

People may be looking to you for guidance now, which you may be more than happy to supply. However, keep inside info limited to your inner circle.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If it's been a while since you've connected with friends, make some time today. Too, someone you know may approach you with an opportunity.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You have the power to change the dynamic of your relationships for the better. You can start by letting go of the past.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

There's much you can learn from others, and there's much you can teach them, too. Have fun doing both today.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You pride yourself on your ability to get the job done and get the results you want. You're versatile enough to rise to any occasion, and you greet challenges with grit and grace. You don't allow your ego to get in the way of your relationships, which is why others can count on you. You put a lot of thought and care into your connections, whether they're professional or personal. This year, as long as you have a plan that you can stick to and adjust as you go along, you'll find the success that you're seeking.