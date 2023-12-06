The day emphasises partnership and teamwork. However, our judgement could be clouded at this time due to some foggy cosmic weather. As such, it's best that we wait to make major decisions for now, at least until the haze clears. For those of us who have a hard time saying "no," today provides us an opportunity to work on these areas. Employing healthy boundaries with others will prove beneficial for navigating the day's events and our connections with others. Additionally, we may need to be mindful of allowing our emotions to override logic.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be open to the input of others. They may have insight that can be helpful to you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You're going to need the support of a team or teammate if you want to get anything accomplished today.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't let FOMO push you to say "yes" to hanging out with someone when you know that you could be doing something more intentional.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Try not to close yourself off to new connections. You never know how things could turn out.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid overcommitting or overpromising on anything. Stick to the basics.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be going back and forth about a potential purchase. Try talking to a neutral party before putting any money down.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're feeling moody, perhaps it's a sign that you need to practice putting yourself first or listen to your body.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Instead of making assumptions, ask questions. Too, be open about how you're feeling. It increases your chances of getting what you need.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of oversharing or divulging information to people who haven't yet proven their trustworthiness.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Avoid seeking validation from others. Your true supporters will appreciate as you are.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If something is meant for you, you'll know. Trust your intuition and honor your values.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be feeling anxious about your current trajectory. Don't overthink it. Keep your eyes on the prize.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess a probing, curious mind. When you face a dilemma, you're not satisfied until you've found all the answers you need. You don't like leaving things up to chance; you prefer to have a plan at the ready. Because of this kind of thoughtfulness, you often find success with whatever goals you're aiming to achieve. However, there may be times when you struggle with trusting yourself. This year, success can be found when you find a healthy balance between listening to the advice of others and following your gut.