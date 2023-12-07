If we felt unfocused yesterday, today's supercharged energy should make up for it. The cosmic weather lends us the focus, drive and enthusiasm that we need to make the most of the day. It's an excellent time for moving forward with an idea, engaging in discussions or making key decisions. With relationships also emphasised for today, timing is ideal for gatherings and meetings. Creative inspiration should also be in great supply. Anything that's been stalled up until this point can finally get moving.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Partnering with others can take you far, especially in terms of your profession or finances. Be open to it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Take care of tasks that you've put off. Decluttering your space or working out can be good for your mental well-being.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you've been hoping for a little more excitement in your love life, today could deliver. Meanwhile, you could experience some financial luck.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

The good that you do for others will come back to you, and it may happen sooner than you think.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You could find success with romance if you're looking for a serious contender for your heart. On another note, your quick thinking will pay off today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be fearless in going after what you want. There's a strong chance that you'll get it.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

When you share what's on your mind, expect people to pay close attention. The power of persuasion is on your side.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A meeting or discussion will yield positive results. Folks want to invest in you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

As you work toward your goals, you'll find that you can make a great deal of progress today. Go for the gold.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

An exciting opportunity may present itself when you least expect it. Don't hesitate to say "yes."

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Expect success with a team effort. Additionally, if there's something big you've been planning, know that everything will fall into place as you wish.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It won't be hard to find the community, support or kinship that you need. All you have to do is ask.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're forward-thinking. You see possibilities where others see problems. When you believe in what you do, you can accomplish anything. You have an adventurous spirit, and you're not afraid to put yourself out there. Although many say that you like to take risks, you usually map out the best course of action before you jump into anything new. Your practical sensibility keeps you grounded. You succeed because of your unrelenting determination and fierce independence. This year, staying connected to your community will be pivotal.