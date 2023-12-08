The day's energy is intense, which could make even the smallest interactions feel emotionally charged. Maintaining a healthy distance from petty drama can help us get through the day unscathed. On a more positive note, the current planetary vibes can be useful for handling a difficult problem or bonding with the people we love, as inner strength and emotional depth are favored now. For weekend fun and entertainment, it will probably be best to stay home or enjoy an intimate gathering with a trusted few rather than being among a throng of people.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Try not to allow your ego to get in the way of your ability to connect with others.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be mindful of trying to control what others do. Cooperation will be more beneficial.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Making healthy or responsible choices isn't always easy, but it's certainly necessary.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Home or family obligations could have you feeling stressed. Make time for some joy.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid packing your schedule too full. You need private time to nourish yourself and connect with loved ones.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

When it comes to increasing your money or getting something that you want, reaching out to the right folks, holding a meeting or pitching an idea can get you on the right track.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Listen to your gut and do what's best for you.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your day might start on a low note, but the vibe will pick up. Do something nice for yourself to change the mood.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be feeling "peopled out" today. Some quiet time is what you need.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't be so resistant in asking for help or teaming up with others. A group effort will get you where you want to go.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It can be easy to expect the worst, but you're encouraged to stay positive. People are rooting for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't allow people to suck you into their nonsense. You have bigger and better things to focus on.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You approach life with verve. You aim to get the most out of every experience. You know how to make every moment count. Your emotions run deep, as does your soul. Your unwavering love and loyalty for those you care about is a testament to your character and strength. Your spirit is resilient, and you never take "no" for an answer. Because of how driven and innately powerful you are, you're largely unfazed by setbacks. This year calls on you to spend lots of time refilling your spiritual and creative well. Replenish yourself.