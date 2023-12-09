The cozy vibes for today are perfect for getting together with close friends and family, whether it's entertaining at home, getting together for a bite to eat or heading to the market for some holiday shopping. It's also a great day for couples looking to do something romantic together, as the current planetary energy supports emotional intimacy. Under today's skies, first dates will have the potential to blossom into something more. Overall, we can expect our feelings, for better or worse, to be more pronounced at this time, making it necessary to take extra care with ourselves and others.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There could be good news regarding your finances. Perhaps there's an investment opportunity to consider.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

The day is ripe for great conversation, whether it's with someone you know or a new acquaintance.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Being of help to others could provide you with some feel-good energy.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Love is in the air! Breathe it all in and cherish it.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Being with family or enjoying some cozy time at home is what you'll appreciate the most today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might have fun with a workshop, catching up on your reading or enjoying local festivities.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Whether you're heading out to shop or browsing from the comfort of home, you could get lucky with a markdown sale or a one-of-a-kind find.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You could make someone's day with a call or visit to check in. If you're looking for love, online dating could bring you a solid match.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Prioritising rest and wellness over busyness will be beneficial. If you can't take time off, at least take it easy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A meetup with friends can be good for your heart and mind. Perhaps there's an event you can attend together.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you're looking for employment, it's a great time to work on your resume or applications. On another note, you may receive kudos for your creativity, leadership or expertise.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Traveling could be enjoyable or profitable for you. Maybe it's time to book a trip.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're soulful, caring and generous. You go to great lengths to make the people you love happy, and when you give someone your heart, you give them your all. Although you're practical and tend to keep your expectations realistic, you still maintain a positive attitude even when times are difficult. Between your fierce determination and your belief in all things good, you possess the ability to lift yourself out of any darkness. In fact, you're an inspiration to others. This year, the spirit of gratitude will get you far.