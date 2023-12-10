It's a laidback kind of Sunday. If we're in the mood to do anything, many of us will most likely opt to keep plans low-key. We may find ourselves more interested in staying in the comfort of our own home or visiting friends and family rather than venturing out into large crowds. Other activities may include a visit to a tranquil area where we can go to meditate and reflect, engage in creative inspiration or beautiful scenery, or take a romantic stroll.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might experience an emotional breakthrough, especially if you've been feeling stuck or finding it hard to let go of the past.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may not want help or company today, but it may be exactly what you need.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Channeling your energy into something productive or creative can help you get out of your head and into a better flow.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't worry too much about the future. Stay anchored in the present and enjoy the now.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Sometimes it's OK to sit back and allow yourself time to breathe. You don't always have to jump into action for every problem.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you've had way too much screen time lately, maybe it's time to log out and enjoy some old-fashioned face-to-face time with someone you love.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Try not to blow your budget on holiday shopping or unnecessary spending.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Keep your schedule open and see where the day takes you. Something good could be just around the corner.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might be more emotionally sensitive than usual. Nourish yourself with rest, meditation or art therapy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your social life is abuzz today. Catching a concert, movie or poetry night with friends might be fun.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You excel because you're not afraid to break tradition and embrace something entirely new. Today, this gift might come in handy.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be struck with a great idea or some juicy inspiration. Run with it. If you're feeling restless, get out and go explore.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're not the type to follow someone else's rules or stick with the status quo. Your creativity and originality are innate to who you are. While you might not appreciate being told what to do or being forced to play nice with others, you're an empathetic and kindhearted soul deep down. You're not afraid to fight for the underdog or the folks you call family and friends. You can sense what others are feeling and often know just what to say to comfort them or put a smile on their face. This year, having more peace than excitement may be appealing to you.