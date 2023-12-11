With Mercury going retrograde on Wednesday, today may be better spent tying up loose ends. We should aim to get as much done as we can, especially before the holiday lull sets in. For those of us feeling overwhelmed with a case of the year-end blues, togetherness can help alleviate stress. The energy for today might also feel a bit zapped due to the waning moon phase, which takes place just before a new moon. So, this can also be an opportune time to rest as we gear up for another lunar cycle.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't get discouraged if you can't get a project off the ground right now. You may need a more realistic timeline.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If there's a goal you want to accomplish, don't assume that you'll get a "no." Speak up and ask.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be asked for your help or expertise. Before you commit to another project, consider if it's an efficient use of your time.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It might be difficult to get much accomplished. Perhaps it's a sign that you need more playtime in your life.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It might not be all fun and games right now, but it could be the perfect opportunity to redirect your energy toward tasks on your to-do list.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Take a step back from being everyone's fixer today. Delegate tasks so that you can have more time to do something fun or creative.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Try not to take on more than what you can actually handle. Make life easier for yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Financial woes could have you stressed. However, you may be able to call in a favor, secure resources or get a deferment of some kind by reaching out to someone who can help.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might be feeling kind of "blah" today. Consider something kind that you can do for yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your drive and motivation may be in short supply, but you probably have lots to do. Call in help from friends.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need to put people on hold for now as you tend to more important business. They'll manage without you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your presence and contributions count. Don't underestimate the impact that you've made. Someone may remind you just how valuable you are.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You achieve success because you put in the work. You set the bar high for yourself and others. However, you may need to be mindful of being too self-critical. You're learning the value of vulnerability and accepting yourself as you are. You're kind to others, and you never think twice about supporting a friend or family member. Even strangers have been blessed with your generosity. You're an excellent conversationalist, and you can win just about anyone over with your charm. This year, it's all about loving yourself in ways that you haven't before.