If we've been short on hope or enthusiasm, today's new moon should fill us with both. New moons are like monthly reset buttons that provide us with a chance to initiate a new plan or regroup for the next leg of our journey. Under today's cosmic weather, there's an inspiring, heart-healing energy present that can help fuel our passions and dreams. However, we may need to proceed slowly, as brainy Mercury goes retrograde tomorrow morning, asking us to review our goals and strategize a practical way to reach them.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may receive a sign for you to expand and grow. It's time to start thinking and doing things differently.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Confronting things that you don't want to deal with can be hard, but it can also be empowering.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It may be necessary to part ways with someone, but all in all, it's for the best. It creates space for a better match to come along.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you've been thinking about making a lifestyle change or finding a way to simplify your life, now's the time to go for it!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If passion and joy have been lacking lately, this is your chance to change that.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

As you mull over where you'd like to be, know that you can never go wrong when you follow your gut.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Be bold with your words and actions. You can make a powerful impact.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A new job or stream of revenue may be on the horizon. Don't discount how much you have to offer or how much others may want to offer you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It might feel like a fire has been lit under you, giving you a renewed sense of who you are. Where do you want to go from here?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may be presented with the opportunity to move on from something that no longer resonates with you. Embrace the freedom.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

The vision that you have for your future is possible. You just need to believe that it's worth pursuing.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be ready to make an important career decision or business move. Get clear on your objectives.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your laughter and enthusiasm are infectious. People are often happier when you're around. You enjoy sharing your insight and wisdom with others, but you also love being around people and soaking up as much knowledge as you can. You view the world through a wide lens. You don't limit yourself or allow others to limit you. Freedom is very important to you. You think for yourself, and you never hesitate to follow your heart. This year, make the most of this new chapter in your life. You've got the cosmos on your side.