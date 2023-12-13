The Mercury retrograde begins today, and it feels rather appropriate, since this is usually the time of year when we look back at where we've been and what we've accomplished. Whenever Mercury retraces its steps, we're encouraged to reflect on the past so that we can figure out how to best move forward. Today is extremely useful for handling unfinished business or working on projects that are already underway, especially if there are revisions to be made. It's also a great time to plan as we think about what we'd like to do differently in the new year.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Think back to what you've been able to achieve thus far, both big and small. What can you celebrate now, and what do you want to do next?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your pragmatism pays off. Go with what you know.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Expect good news concerning money or investments.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you haven't been able to come to an agreement with someone, you could reach common ground today.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Preparing with due diligence can save you a headache down the line. Set yourself up for success.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Love and romance are spotlighted for you. The timing is great for going on a date, asking someone out or spending quality time with your partner.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's an ideal day for finalizing family plans or resolving a matter concerning your home or loved ones.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Expect your ideas and creativity to be well-received by others. Show off your work!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Keeping yourself well-nourished will ensure that you have the fuel you need to make the most of today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

An important message can make a bigger impact if you speak from the heart.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be lacking your usual zip. Take it easy today. Recharge your batteries.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Working with a team or group can get you the results you want, so why not recruit a few helping hands?

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You live your life by a strong moral and ethical code. You always strive to do the right thing, even when it's hard. People often respect and look up to you. You're honest, knowledgeable and dedicated. When you make a commitment, you see it through. You can be tough, but you're also fair. Others know that they can rely on you no matter what. You hold yourself to a high standard and always do your best to hit the mark. This year could bring success with a personal goal, especially if it concerns your home, health or finances.