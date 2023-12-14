Although Mercury is stationed retrograde, we can still be productive under today's skies. The current cosmic weather is great for meetings and routine appointments as well as brainstorming and troubleshooting. Group projects can work well, too. The Mercury retrograde can be very helpful for resolving problems if we pay close attention to the details. Since the day supports unconventional thinking, the atmosphere is ripe for innovative solutions. Additionally, the timing is ideal for reuniting with people from the past.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you think no one notices how hard you work or how talented you are, today may prove you wrong. Someone may surprise you with a show of appreciation.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Being willing to talk with - and learn from - others can help you find perspective.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Talking about what you're feeling to a trusted person in your life can be cathartic. You'll also get the encouragement you need.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Investing time and energy into your love life will yield rewards.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Approaching your to-do list or daily routine differently could lead to more productivity and less stress.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be able to revive an old creative project. Finding a way to reconnect with the lighter side of life is also encouraged.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A home- or family-related expense could crop up at this time. However, you should be able to find the resources that you need to cover it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Getting a second opinion can be useful for decision-making.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's a good day for sorting out matters with your finances. An old problem can also be resolved.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may enjoy catching up with old friends. Laughter is good medicine.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your intuition will guide you in regards to how you can best connect with people today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

An old acquaintance may come bearing good news. Perhaps it's an opportunity or an exclusive invitation.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're caring and supportive of others. Whenever you're a part of a team, you do what's best for the group. People often view you as a leader. You're sensible, capable and strong. You're also imaginative and brave enough to step outside of the box. You put in the discipline to make your dreams come true, no matter how long it takes. It's your can-do attitude that gets you results. Your integrity is also something to be admired. If there's anything that you're currently unhappy with, this year will give you an opportunity to change it.