This Friday may be a bit intense. Many of us may be scrambling to get as much done as we can before officially checking out for the holidays. However, with Mercury in retrograde, we should keep in mind that we might not make as much progress as we'd like. Toward the afternoon, we may be ready to clock out early and get the weekend started. Though, if there's work to be done, we'll do our best by working within a group or team. The evening can be good for getting together with friends or making last-minute plans to do something fun.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Attempting to do everything on your own could actually be less productive than working with a team.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

People appreciate your wisdom and expertise. Share it with others.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't dwell on something you can't fix or change. Let it go.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A person of power or authority may be able to help you today. Expect resources arrive when you need them the most.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid being stubborn or inflexible. The need to be in control won't benefit you at all.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Self-care is a top priority today. Taking care of your wellness should be the first of your to-dos.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Family can be tough to deal with sometimes. Don't let them or the situation zap your joy.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be burning up a lot of mental energy today. Give yourself space to decompress.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A money matter could be stressful. However, seeking out helpful information or advice can help you come up with a plan of action.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If something is meant for you, you'll know it; if it's not, you'll know that, too.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You don't have to repeat the past. You can create a new one by making different choices.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It may be time to take a break from social media or just enjoy some quiet time with yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You stick to your principles, and if there's something that you believe in, you give it your whole heart. You're approachable and good-natured, but you choose your friendships with delicate care. You're innovative and brave enough to veer off the beaten path. You thrive on being independent, and you aim to live your life on your own terms. You're not the type of person to follow trends or copy what others are doing. You enjoy having new experiences, and you know that taking risks will always lead you where you need to be. This year, get engaged with curiosity and learning. You just might surprise yourself.