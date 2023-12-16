It might not be best to set plans in stone today because, chances are, there could be some last-minute changes or cancellations. Decision-making may also be an issue due to cloudy judgement. We should aim to be as flexible as possible with our schedules and in how we approach getting tasks accomplished. Meanwhile, when it comes to socialising or get-togethers, we may have a better time being with an inner circle of friends rather than trying to meet new people. The afternoon is good for low-key fun, creative hobbies and projects, or engaging in humanitarian work like volunteering.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Try not to assume the worst of others. They may pleasantly surprise you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Perhaps it's time to move on from a relationship or a partnership that's run its course. Think on it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Avoid making promises or commitments just in case you're unable to follow through.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Do what's necessary to take as best care of yourself as you can.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If your partner or friend invites you to do something fun, take them up on the offer.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It can be easy to say "yes" to helping others. Try not to overextend yourself, though.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't assume the worst or that you'll get "no" for an answer. Give it a try anyway.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Stick to your principles. You'll be glad you did.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Try not to dwell on regrets. Focus on the present. What can you do with the time you have now?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't waste time comparing yourself to others. You have better things you can do with your time.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You don't need to fake it to win people over. You just need to be yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Are you making sure that your actions are aligning with your values? If not, work on bridging the gap between them.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess a powerfully creative mind. You don't believe that life should be lived with limits or constraints. You want to experience as much as you can and share it with others. You're empathetic and always happy to provide help or words of encouragement. You often think about ways that you can help the greater good, and you believe in putting actions behind your words. You're extremely versatile and able to roll with the punches. Though, you may need to be mindful of spreading yourself thin. This year, to get the best results, be selective about where you invest your time and energy.