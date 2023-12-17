There's a calm, soothing energy in the air that should be good for whatever we have on the day's agenda. While the afternoon will be best for relaxation, it can also be good for other activities like enjoying small gatherings with friends and family or handling routine tasks like errands and laundry. Using our time for creative or healing work, or for helping others, is encouraged as well. If there's a problem to tackle, we should be able to do it with ease, as the current cosmic weather supports resourcefulness, follow-through and intuitive clarity.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Chances are, you'll have very little desire to do anything today. Get as much rest as you can.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Helping a friend or donating your time to a community project or cause can be a great way to spend the day.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't forget to show yourself some appreciation for working as hard as you have this year. You're doing something right.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Allow yourself to dream. If you can envision it, then you can get closer to making it real.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Protect your energy from negative and overbearing people. Be intentional in choosing who to spend your time with.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's OK to lean on others from time to time. However, you may need to make it known that you need help in the first place.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can be very productive today by handling tasks or work that you need to catch up on.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Channeling your energy into a creative project can be a great way to beat the blues.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Home and family obligations may keep you extra busy today. So, make time for yourself to recharge or do something that brings you joy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It may be necessary to have a serious or heartfelt talk with someone. The end results will be good.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't undersell yourself. You're more than worthy.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Listen to what your body needs. It will thank you for it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess a keen sense of awareness and understanding. You can often read people like a book. You always seem to know what to do or say to put people at ease and bring them comfort. Through the power of your care and unbreakable spirit, you help to make the world a better place. Your passion, strength and resourcefulness are just a few of your most positive qualities. You have a way of making the hard work look easy. This year, your mission is to improve your emotional well-being and build a stronger support system.