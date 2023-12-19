We can expect a slow and sleepy start to the day, which could make it difficult to keep up with activities that require more focus. However, there's a gentle vibe in the air that can be beneficial for creative purposes and humanitarian work. That said, we should still be mindful of taking on too much, especially since the Mercury retrograde can slow down our progress and possibly change up our plans at the last minute. By the time the late afternoon arrives, we can expect a more energetic pace that can help us finish out the day strong.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Pay it forward for someone today. The good energy you put out will come back to you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try not to make judgements or assumptions about someone. Find out the truth.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your creative thinking or talent is what helps you stand out. Share your brilliant insight.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If there are goals you want to accomplish, but you're unsure of where to start, ask for some help.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Focus on self-care and healing. Your mind, soul and body need nourishment.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

When it comes to love, don't be afraid to open your heart up again. If you're already in an established relationship, fun with your partner can be rejuvenating.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may need to unplug from the world for a little bit so that you can tend to your personal life. Connect with folks later.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be uncertain about what you want. Listen to your heart, and it will guide you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Don't spread yourself thin. Prioritize what's important.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Instead of caving into hopelessness, can you reframe your thoughts into a more empowering perspective?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It may be time to leave a group or team that you no longer align with. New connections are on the horizon.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You can't make everyone happy, and that's OK. Those who understand you best will appreciate your efforts.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your big-hearted energy is just one of the things that makes you special. Even if you're having a bad day, you still find a way to treat others with care and kindness. You're intelligent and deeply insightful, but you're also open-minded and eager to learn. Your natural charm makes people take notice. Your creative thinking coupled with your can-do attitude get results. When life feels too predictable, you know just how to shake things up. Your aim in life is to never stop growing. This year, home and family take centre stage. Surround yourself with love.