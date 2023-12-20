The day is mostly upbeat and great for doing anything that calls for passion, bravery or an innovative approach. On the downside, we may need to watch for frustration and impulsive decision-making due to impatience or an inability to be flexible. As we continue to reflect on the past with the Mercury retrograde, today also encourages us to pay more attention to the present moment and consider what we can do to make the most of the time we have now. Since the day favors experimentation and creativity, this can be a good day to try something new with zero pressure or commitment.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may benefit from a brief change of scenery or a mini adventure.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your craving for peace and solitude may be strong today. Carve out time for it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Surround yourself with people who inspire you and fill your heart up with joy.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Despite whatever challenges or obstacles might be in your way, you've got what it takes to win. Take it to the finish line.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Follow your heart. It will always bring you to the right place.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may need to shore up your courage and handle something you've been trying to avoid.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If there's someone you want to connect or work with, reach out and start a conversation.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Expect success with a job or money matter.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your confidence and authenticity will get you the gold today. Work that charm of yours.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Is it time to let go of a grudge you've been holding on to for a while? The answer is most likely "yes."

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

As you think about your goals for the future, continue to make decisions that keep you in alignment with your hopes and dreams.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your hard work and dedication pay off. Congrats! Enjoy the win.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a warm and vibrant personality. You're ambitious and goal-oriented, too. You live life with abandon. You know that there's no reward without some risk. You also know that wherever you end up is exactly where you're supposed to be. People often admire you because of your strength, courage and talent. You have no problem fighting for what you want or sticking to your principles. In your relationships, you're not afraid to let people know how you feel. You have a way of making people laugh with your charismatic, fun-loving spirit. This year, expect romance, joy or creativity to factor prominently into your life.